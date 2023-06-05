Castor N. Patino, of Dededo, passed away May 31 at the age of 85. Mass is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (Chapel) and weekends at 5 p.m. (Church) with rosary to follow at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. June 24 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at the upper level of Santa Barbara Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries