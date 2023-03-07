Catalina “Tating"/"Cathy” Baza Camacho, of Mongmong, died March 4 at the age of 90. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. at St. Therese Chapel – Agana Cathedral Basilica, Hågatña, except Sunday, Mass at 7:30 a.m. in the Main Church, no Rosary. Last respects will be held from 7:30–9:30 a.m. March 15 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. Therese Chapel–Agana Cathedral Basilica, Hågatña.
Catalina Baza Camacho
