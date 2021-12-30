Catalina Francisco Entilla, also known as “Lina/Cathy/Taling,” of NCS, Dededo, died Dec. 23 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is offered daily at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

