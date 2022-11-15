Catalina “Lina” Lucero Valdez, of Mangilao, died Nov. 5 at the age of 90. Mass of intentions will be offered at 6 p.m. weekdays at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8:30, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

