Catalina “Sister Patricia” San Nicholas Paulino, of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo', died August 30 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (except Thursdays), at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church, in Talo'fo'fo'. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. September 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, followed by interment at TOGCHA Cemetery in Yona.
Catalina San Nicholas Paulino
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
How are you voting in the general election?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint: Drunk woman attempts to sell children
- Suspect arrested in woman's 2016 slaying
- Autopsies completed in death investigations
- 'It's a game changer'
- Ana Atoigue Muna
- Kumision to 'restore' CHamoru names
- Man arrested in Tamuning crash, not facing charges
- Recovery: 'Substance use is just a symptom of my disease,' says recovering addict
- Reisa D. Cruz Sablan
- 'Friendly get-together': GOP team pictured meeting with San Nicolas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
IT’S YOUR VILLAGE
- Mayor Jesse Alig
Buenas yan Hafa Adai! This is your friend Jesse Alig, the mayor of the beautiful village of Piti and the president of the Mayors’ Council of G… Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In