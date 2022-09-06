Catalina “Sister Patricia” San Nicholas Paulino, of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo', died August 30 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (except Thursdays), at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church, in Talo'fo'fo'. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. September 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, followed by interment at TOGCHA Cemetery in Yona.

