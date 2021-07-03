Catalina "Linda" Taitague Gumataotao Reyes, of Santa Rita, died on June 14 at the age of 60. Rosaries are being prayed nightly at the residence of Rosa G. Apuron 426 Swamp Rd., Dededo: 7:30 p.m. on Monday - Friday; and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on July 3 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
