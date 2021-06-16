Catalina "Linda" Taitague Gumataotao Reyes, of Santa Rita, died June 14 at the age of 60. Rosary is being prayed nightly at the residence of Rosa G. Apuron, 426 Swamp Road, Dededo, at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and at noon Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 3 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.

