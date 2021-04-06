Catherine "Cathy" Camacho Leon Guerrero, of Tumon, died on March 29 at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on April 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church in Tumon. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

