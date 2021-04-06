Catherine "Cathy" Camacho Leon Guerrero, of Tumon, died on March 29 at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on April 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church in Tumon. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Car crashes into power pole; GPD closes eastbound lanes near Kmart and Triple J
- Calls within Guam will soon require area code
- Woman: Stranger showed up at neighbor's door with loaded gun
- Sinajana mayor: Culprits getting braver
- Police: Couple arrested in murder of former mayor
- Mother: 'I want to end this'
- Neighbor of former mayor arrested on suspicion of murder
- BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating death in Umatac
- 2nd arrest made as police investigate death of former mayor
- Child said he was going to watch cartoons; Instead, he opened his dad's gun safe
Images
Videos
The rate of sexual abuse and sexual assault on Guam is alarming. Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Strong self-esteem is a foundation for success in many areas of life - social, educational, athletic, and career pursuits. In addition, a heal… Read more
- By Stanley C. Wilson
The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, which represents Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority, and the Public Utilities Commis… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In