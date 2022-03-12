Catherine “Cathy” Frances Cruz Ogo died March 4 at the age of 73. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. until March 12 at Santa Cruz Family Chapel, Chalan Kanton Tasi, Yona. Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date.
