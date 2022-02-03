Catherine Quinata Fejarang, of Mangilao, died Jan. 22 at the age of 64. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Feb. 11. at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
