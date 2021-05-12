Catherine San Nicolas Cruz, of Mongmong, died May 7 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is offered at Señora De Las Aguas Catholic Church (Our Lady of the Waters), as follows: 6 p.m. Mass Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

