Cecilia Aguero Tenorio, familian Labuchu/Dogi, of Yona, died Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

