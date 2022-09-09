Cecilia “Chilang” Blas Cruz, familian Alejo/Chero, died Aug. 30 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

