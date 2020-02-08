Cecilia Camacho Munoz, familian "Bodoki," of Dededo, died on Feb. 4 at the age of 66. Mass is being offered nightly at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo: 5 p.m. on Feb. 8-9, upper level; and 6 p.m. Feb. 10-13, lower level. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills Yona.

