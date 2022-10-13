Cecilia Demapan Untalan Manibusan died October 8 at the age of 83. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. on weekdays, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday until October 18 at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, in Barrigada. Rosary to follow mass. Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date.
Vanessa Wills
