Cecilia “Chilang” Lujan San Nicolas Herrero Santos, familian Capilli/Dongat, of Dededo and formerly of Tamuning, died on Dec. 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2021 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Jan. 20 at Santa Barbara Church, upper level, in Dededo at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

