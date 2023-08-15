Cecilia “Auntie Lilang” Sablan Martinez, familian Lino Sablan, of Tamuning, passed away Aug. 8 at the age of 90. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at Saint Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Cecilia Sablan Martinez
Vanessa Wills
