Cecilia Sepulia Sarga, died on July 22 at the age of 55. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

