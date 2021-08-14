Cecilia "Eling" Ventura Frianeza, of Mangilao, died Aug. 8 at the age of 95. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at 302 Adacao Road, Mangilao, through Aug. 16. Mass of Intention is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15, 22, and 29 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

