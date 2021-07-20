Ceferino Camat Duarosan Sr., of Mangilao, died on July 11 at the age of 78. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 24 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

