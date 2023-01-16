Ceferino “Cefor”/ “Ben” N. Sucaldito, of Hågat, died Jan. 9 at the age of 66. Mass is being celebrated at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, 7 a.m. Jan. 16-27, and 9 a.m. Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at Light House Baptist Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Light House Baptist Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Log In