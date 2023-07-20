Celina "Cel" Marie Mafnas, of Barrigada, passed away July 17 at the age of 59. Mass of Intentions is offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday, ninth night Mass on July 25, ending July 27 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. August 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church. Interment services will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

