Celine Nichol Estrada Crisostomo, of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo, passed away July 17 at the age of 29. Mass of Intentions are being prayed at 5:30 p.m. from Aug. 1-4 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 followed by 1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Interment services to follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

