Cerila "Lang" Tanaka Matias Rapadas, of Tamuning, died May 29 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Mass and rosary will be 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5; 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6; and 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 7. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, immediately followed by burial at Our Lady Our Peace in Windward Hills, Yona. Due to COVID 19, with the limited space in the church, family and friends are welcome to attend Mass and rosary in vehicles. The use of face mask and the observation of social distancing will be practiced. Condolences and sympathy cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 623, Hagåtña, Guam 96932. 

Tags

Load entries