Cesar "Butch" Villacorta Allegria, Jr. of Palo Alto, California, passed away April 23 at the age of 63. Rosaries will be held from May 18 after 6 p.m. Mass on weekdays and after 5 P.M. Mass on weekends at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. A Memorial Mass will be then held at 10 a.m. on May 26 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo.

