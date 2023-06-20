Charreen "Reene" Edwine Chiyoko Kalaheo Gasper Mendiola, of Toto, passed away May 30 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon June 24 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Burial to follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti. 

Tags

Load entries