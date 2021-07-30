Charisma “Chari” Gagarin Bawar, of Malojloj, died recently at the age of 40. Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 30 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Interment will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

