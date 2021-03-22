Charles Edward Leon Guerrero Santos, Familian Ebang, of Santa Rita, died Feb. 27 at the age of 48. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Greene calls cookie delivery an ‘ambush’
- 3rd relief checks for Guam await federal approval
- Sushi business will fold, but another Japanese restaurant aims to reopen
- Guam Labor employee admits to stealing unemployment benefits
- 'They murdered my son'
- Feds investigating GPD officers
- Airman dies in early morning motorcycle crash
- Unemployment benefits thief pleads guilty
- Men charged in separate drug possession cases
- Airman killed in motorcycle crash identified
Images
Videos
For territories, it isn’t just a Medicaid funding cliff, it’s a proverbial can kicked down the road by Congress
Here at home, there are plenty of examples of why ignoring a persistent problem ends up costing taxpayers more than just money. An unfunded re… Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
Many, many years ago, I offered up the idea of all Pacific island leaders getting together to design and form better controls and political gu… Read more
- Dr. Ramel Carlos
The COVID- 19 pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, including how we eat. It’s been a year that we mostly cook and dine at home. This i… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In