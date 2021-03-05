Charles Edward Leon Guerrero Santos, Familian Ebang, of Santa Rita, died Feb. 27 at the age of 48. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

