Charles "Chali" Garrido Cruz, of Santa Rita, died June 22 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:30 a.m. Monday thru Friday (no Mass on Thursday); and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Masses will end on July 12. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Primo Andrew. Our deepest and most sincerest condolences! Nino we miss you but we are comforted knowing you are now with Nina and primo Charles. Go in peace and may the perpetual light shines on you. From Nonu and Family.
