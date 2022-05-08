Charles “Chucky” Lee Mendiola, familian Gutos, of Piti, died April 19 at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday until May 8 at Assumption of Our Lady Church. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon May 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

