Charles “Kaniki” Lynn Rupurei, of Yigo, died Oct. 22 at the age of 40. Rosary is being said from Nov. 10 to 18 at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence: 1056 East Gayinero Drive in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries