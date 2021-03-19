Charles “Charlie” Russett Bolton, originally of Mangilao, died Feb. 13 at the age of 67 in Kent, Washington. Limited viewing was held March 5 in Federal Way, Washington, at Cascade Memorial Funeral Home followed by cremation. The ashes and urn will be given to his daughters in Washington State and his final resting place will be on Guam. Plans for burial will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fisherman Jeffrey Tereas passes away at sea during derby
- Greene calls cookie delivery an ‘ambush’
- 3rd relief checks for Guam await federal approval
- Out of food, man's sailboat trip from Mexico stops on Guam
- China cyberattack targets GovGuam
- Sushi business will fold, but another Japanese restaurant aims to reopen
- Road to Recovery: If I can do it, so can you
- Guam Labor employee admits to stealing unemployment benefits
- Airman dies in early morning motorcycle crash
- Feds investigating GPD officers
Images
Videos
The discussion among political and education leaders regarding the state of the island’s public education system is rarely upfront. Over the y… Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
Once upon a time, there was a people living in an island group. There were many, many people – perhaps a hundred thousand of them, although ma… Read more
- David Dell'Isola
After a full year of economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Department of Labor and its partners are preparing to shift from… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In