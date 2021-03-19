Charles “Charlie” Russett Bolton, originally of Mangilao, died Feb. 13 at the age of 67 in Kent, Washington. Limited viewing was held March 5 in Federal Way, Washington, at Cascade Memorial Funeral Home followed by cremation. The ashes and urn will be given to his daughters in Washington State and his final resting place will be on Guam. Plans for burial will be announced at a later date.

