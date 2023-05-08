Charlotte Jim Aguon, of Sinajana, passed away May 2 at the age of 84. Mass of Intentions are offered Monday-Friday excluding Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. May 13 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

