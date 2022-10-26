Chieko Yato Prieto, of Tamuning, died Sept. 29 at the age of 91. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada.
