Chiyoko Ogido Tubiera, of Dededo, died May 22 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention will be held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo: 6 p.m. on weekdays; and 5 p.m. on weekends. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

