Chiyoko Ogimi Mupas, of Dededo, died Jan. 3 at the age of 88. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries