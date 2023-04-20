Christian “Chris” Andrew Salas Duenas, of Yigo passed away April 11 at the age of 23 years. Nightly Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Chatholic Church, Yigo. Interment will follow ar Guam Memorial Park.

