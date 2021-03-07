Christian Sta Maria

Christian Rey Hernandez Sta Maria, of Latte Heights, died Feb. 28, at the age of 21. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

