Christina Ann Taitague Quintanilla, of Inalåhan, died Oct. 29 at the age of 41. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. daily from Monday-Friday (except Thursday), at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and at 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 followed by Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

