Christina “Kiki” Stinnet died at the age of 66. Viewing and honoring last respects in Chuuk will be from 8 to 9 a.m. on Dec. 17 and 18 at Enenia Uut. Kiki will travel to Guam Sunday morning and her service will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Dec. 21 at the Bayview Church. After cremation, Kiki will return to Chuuk.

