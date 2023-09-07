Christine “Tina” Iglesias Cruz Borja, formerly from Mangilao, passed away in Portland, Oregon Aug. 4 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Father Dueñas Memorial School Boys Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at the FDMS Boys Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

