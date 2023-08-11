Christine “Tina” Iglesias Cruz Borja, formerly from Mangilao, passed away Aug. 4 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 53. Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 14, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, and 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church and all Rosaries at 7 p.m. at the Father Dueñas Memorial School Boys Chapel. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

