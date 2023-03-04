Christine “Chrissy” Marie Tedtaotao, of Sinajana, died Feb. 15 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 10 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing hiker's body recovered half a mile off Sella Bay trail
- Driver strikes Untalan student
- GPD: 'Just a handful' of major drug organizations on island
- Unsolved death, store’s armed robbery still under investigation
- AG: 10 defendants released by Sison violate court orders
- Jury finds man guilty of stalking
- Traffic stop passenger accused, methamphetamine possession
- 2 middle school students taken to hospital for 'allergic reaction'
- Suspect allegedly assaulted and almost choked pregnant woman
- 5-day warning ends, removal from homeless camp pending
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
To hear progressives tell it, attacks on free speech come almost exclusively from right-wing book burners eager to control the contents of pub… Read moreProgressives have First Amendment problem
Frankly speaking
- Franklin Arriola
There was a time when I would rely on the news media and their printed word. The New York Times and The Washington Post were the stalwarts for… Read moreYou should choose news sources carefully
- Melanie Brennan
I absolutely agree with the proposed government of Guam pay adjustment. Read moreDo you agree with the proposed government of Guam pay hike?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In