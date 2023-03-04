Christine “Chrissy” Marie Tedtaotao, of Sinajana, died Feb. 15 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 10 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

