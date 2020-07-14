Christine P. Lewis Cabot, of Sinajana, died on July 10 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon July 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, mourners are asked to make tax deductible donations to the Christine P. Lewis Memorial Fund under Guam Cancer Care. Contact Guam Cancer Care at (671) 969-2223.

