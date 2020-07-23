Christopher Allan Obias, of Dededo, died July 18 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention will be offered at 6 p.m. July 24 and at 7:15 a.m. July 25 at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

