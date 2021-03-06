Christopher Emanuel Quitugua Leon Guerrero, also known as "Chris," "Daddio" and "Bihu," of Yigo, died Feb. 16 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries