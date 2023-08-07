Christopher “Bobak” Joel Quenga Cruz, familian Jai/Emma, of Hågat, passed away Aug. 5 at the age of 48. Nightly rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the family’s residence, hse 149 Osborne St., Hågat (Across Oceanview Middle School). Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. (the ninth night), Aug. 13 followed by dinner. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon Aug. 26 at the family’s residence, hse 149 Osborne St., Hågat. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hågat, followed by burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. 

