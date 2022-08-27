Christopher John Quitugua Sablan, of Yona, died Aug. 2 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday) and 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Public viewing will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 26, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

