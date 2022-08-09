Christopher John Quitugua Sablan, of Yona, died August 2 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao at 6 p.m. Monday- Friday (no Mass Thursday) and 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday. at St. Francis Church in Yona. Public will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. August 26, at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. August 27 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

